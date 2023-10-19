Career Criminal At Large After Violating Pre-Trial Release, St. Mary's County Sheriff Says

A man who is no stranger to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is once again wanted after absconding and violating the terms of his pre-trial release on multiple charges, officials say.

An alert was issued by the sheriff's office on Wednesday as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Terrell Anthony Ducket, who is wanted after going rogue and failing to appear in court on Monday to answer charges that include unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, obstruction, failure to obey a lawful order, theft, and other offenses.

He had been released from the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, but now his whereabouts are unknown, though he has ties to the Lexington Park area.

Duckett has racked up quite a lengthy rap sheet during his 27 years on Earth, including arson, drug, weapons, robbery, vehicle, and other offenses.

As a teenager, Duckett was arrested for burglary at an area business, and last year he was busted for the illegal possession of a handgun and ammo, which he was prohibited from having due to a previous conviction.

Last summer, Duckett was also charged for intentinoally starting a fire inside the bedroom of a home in Lexington Park that he also burglarized.

Anyone with information regarding Duckett or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1900 or emailing Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.