Bomb Threats Were Made To Get Friend Out Of School For The Day In Maryland, Sheriff Says

In Wicomico County, the Mardela Middle/High School was on high alert on Wednesday, Jan. 10, when a series of threats directed at the building were reported, prompting emergency measures.

The threats were ultimately unfounded, and the investigation led members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office to Crisfield in Somerset County, where they tracked the suspect who masterminded the ploy.

Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and School Resource Division traveled to Crisfield, where the suspect confessed to his role in making the bomb threats.

However, he said his intentions were not malevolent, but that instead, he was hoping to get their friend, who attends the school, out of class for the day.

The suspect's cellphone was seized by officials, who are awaiting a search warrant to further investigate.

Charges are pending as detectives in Wicomico complete their investigation and legal procedures.

Anyone with information regarding the hoax has been asked to contact Det. Chaffey at the sheriff's office by calling (410) 548-4898.

