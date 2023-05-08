Body Of Swimmer, 21, Washes Up On Maryland Beach

Praise Ezechibueze was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, bringing members of the Ocean City fire and police departments to the area of 25th Street and the beach, officials said.

While efforts to locate Ezechibueze were unsuccessful on Saturday, a beachgoer spotted a body on the shoreline around 5 a.m. Sunday, May 7, near 4th Street, authorities said.

The body was positively identified and taken to the Holloway Funeral Home while the investigation continues.

“The Ocean City Beach Patrol will return to guarding the 10 miles of beach the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend,” according to the department. “Until then, we would like to remind everyone of Beach Patrol’s motto: ‘Keep Your Feet in the Sand until the Lifeguard’s in the Stand.’

“Ocean City is prone to strong rip currents, which can occur at any surf beach with breaking waves.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.