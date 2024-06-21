Dimarian Eltreek Logan, 20, who escaped last month, is back in custody following a three-hour barricade on Thursday, June 20, at an apartment in the 46000 block of Admiral Lane in Lexington Park, according to the agency.

Logan, who had been behind bars for a 2021 robbery conviction, was wearing a GPS device while on an approved furlough, though on May 7, Correctional Officers received a temper alert from the device, responded to its location, and found it in a bathroom trash can.

Late on Thursday afternoon, the barricade was declared at approximately 6 p.m. when Logan refused to respond to detectives. Officials say that Roads in the immediate area were closed, and officers with the Hostage Negotiation Team made "continuous but unsuccessful attempts to communicate with him."

Members of the Emergency Services Team were able to get into the apartment and Logan was apprehended at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday night.

Logan was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for evaluation, then taken to the Leonardtown Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with violation of probation, escape, burglary, and malicious destruction of property.

