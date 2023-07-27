Barricade Resolved Peacefully After Smoke Shop Robbery In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Marcus Jamal Price, of California, and Jordan Dayvon Rice, of Huntingtown, both 21, are among five who were implicated in a robbery and barricade situation that played out on Monday, July 24.

The long night for members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office began shortly after midnight on Monday, when they were called to the Cloud Smoke Shop on Three Notch Road to investigate a robbery when an alarm sounded.

After speaking with employees, it was determined that approximately $2,000 in merchandise was stolen from the store.

While investigating, members of the sheriff's office were contacted about possible suspects implicated in the robbery, including one of whom may have been armed at the time.

Deputies were able to surround the location and six people eventually emerged from an area home, though the allegedly armed roommate was unaccounted for and a barricade situation was declared.

After several hours, a search warrant was executed and a minor was found inside the residence along with items known to be stolen from Cloud Smoke Shop that were recovered.

Price, Rice, and three minors were all arrested and charged with burglary and other offenses, the sheriff's office announced on Thursday, July 27. No information about their next court appearance has been announced.

