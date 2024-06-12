Attempted Arsons Involving 'Molotov Cocktails' In Maryland Under Investigation (Video)

The Maryland Fire Marshal is attempting to track down wanted suspects as they continue to investigate a series of attempted arsons that were reported in multiple addresses on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on June 12, members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to four homes in the 1000 block of Tuscola Avenue and one in the 800 block of Oneida Avenue for reported incidents at each residence, officials say.

The Fire Marshal was called in to assist with the investigation, and multiple Molotov cocktail-type destruct devices were placed at the front door of each home.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage from a doorbell camera, showing two people placing the incendiary devices at each of the residence's front doors.

According to the fire marshal, the devices failed to function as intended, resulting in only minor damage, now they are attempting to track down the wanted men.

The suspects were described as two Black men, one of whom was wearing dark pants and a white shirt with a horse or cow printed on the front, and the other was in dark pants and a Fortnite shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents has been asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office by calling (410) 713-3780.

