187K Air Fryers, Ovens Sold At Best Buy Nationwide Recalled For Fire, Burn Hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of approximately 187,400 Insignia products following dozens of complaints of ovens catching fire, burning, or melting.

According to CPSC, the recall includes these models of Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens:

NS-AF34D2;

NS-AF5DSS2;

NS-AF5MSS2;

NS-AF8DBD2;

NS-AF10DBK2;

NS-AF10DSS2.

The brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit. A product rating label on the underside of each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number. The recalled items have cooking chambers ranging from 3.4 quarts to 10 quarts.

A total of 24 complaints have been made by consumers regarding malfunctioning air fryers overheating, melting, or glass shattering, including six instances where a fire sparked,

There have been no injuries reported involving the recalled ovens.

"Consumers can receive a refund in the form of a refund check or a Best Buy store credit," according to CPSC. "A consumer will receive the amount on the purchase receipt, or they will receive the average sales price for the model if no receipt is provided.

"Consumers should not return the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores. Best Buy has contacted all known purchasers directly."

