World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Fort Washington (LOOK INSIDE)

The traveling Big Bounce America — which is Guinness-certified as the largest of its kind in the world — will be in Fort Washington, MD on May 20 and won't be going anywhere until June 11.

Sessions range from $22 for tots to $45 for adults.

Standing 32 feet tall at its highest point, the bounce house spans 16,000-square-feet. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments.

At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ turns up the party, hosts games and competitions, and plays music tailored to each age group. Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions.

Click here to get your tickets.

