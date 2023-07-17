Woman Killed By SUV Driver Crossing Capitol Heights Intersection (Developing)

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 7200 block, where there was a report of a pedestrian who had been struck in the roadway.

Investigators say that the driver of an SUV was driving east on Central Avenue when he struck the pedestrian, who was killed and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to police, the woman's name will be released at a later time once her ID is confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and her family is notified of her death.

It is unclear what caused the SUV driver to strike the woman. No additional information about the collision has been released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates when new information is released.

