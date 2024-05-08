Woman In Critical Condition Following Overnight Greenbelt Apartment Shooting: Police

Officers from the Greenbelt Police Department were called at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 5800 block of Cherrywood Terrace, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries, according to the department.

As of noon on Wednesday, May 8, police say that the woman was listed in critical, but stable condition. The shooting is not believed to be a random incident, and investigators stated there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No details about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the department. The shooting remains under investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with details has been asked to contact detectives by calling (301) 474-7200.

This isa. developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

