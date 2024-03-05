Woman Found Fatally Stabbed Inside Prince George's County Business, Man Wounded: Police

Officers responded to a business on the 4900 block of Allentown Road in Prince George's County around 12:30 p.m.
The woman was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was also found stabbed and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Detectives are working to establish a motive and do not believe there is an active threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to submit tips using the P3 Tips app or call 1-866-411-TIPS.
