Woman Found Fatally Stabbed Inside Prince George's County Business, Man Wounded: Police

Officers responded to a business on the 4900 block of Allentown Road in Prince George's County around 12:30 p.m.

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was also found stabbed and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips using the P3 Tips app or call 1-866-411-TIPS.

