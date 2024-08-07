Woman, Dog Escape Safely After Crashing Into Prince George's County Pond

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, members of the Prince George's County Fire and Rescue Department were called to the 3400 block of Enterprise Road in Bowie to investigate a reported crash that resulted in one vehicle submerged in the water.

Photos at the scene show the remnants of a damaged fence and vehicle parts strewn around the pond in the area of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation later on Wednesday morning.

