District Heights Willie Evans, Jr. was identified by police as the pedestrian who was killed late on Friday, June 7 while he was walking in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road.

First responders found Evans lying in the roadway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Following his death, the community has been rallying support for Evans' loved ones, with several donations raising cash through a GoFundMe campaign that was started earlier this week.

"Willie didn't let nothing stop him from going to work not even the fact of being blind in one eye," organizers wrote.

"Willie was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him making people laugh all the time."

