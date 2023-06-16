Weapons, Drugs Seized Following Gang Unit Investigation In Bowie, Police Say

Weapons, cash, and drugs were seized by members of the department's Strategic Investigations Division-Gang Unit who have been tracking purported members of the "GMF Crew," according to authorities.

The investigation was launched months ago as the agency probed the trafficking of guns and drugs in Prince George's County.

During a search and seizure at a home in the 4000 block of Windflower Way in Bowie, police say that they recovered:

10 firearms;

47.5 pounds of marijuana;

15 grams of cocaine;

Various documents indicating financial fraud.

Three men were also arrested and charged:

Casheus Covington, 22;

Joseph Crawford, 24;

Donnell Holloway, 24.

The charges include armed drug trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute, theft, and other offenses.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

