Warrant Issued For Serial 'Jaws Of Life' ATM Robber In Prince George's County

Stefon Janey, whose last known address was in Accokeek, is now one of the most wanted men in the county after a warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Janey was indicted in connection with eight robberies at multiple locations in Prince George’s County earlier this year – including convenience stores in the 8600 block of Baltimore Avenue and the 8200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.

In each instance, Janey and a group of suspects used hydraulic rescue tools - A/K/A the "Jaws of Life" - to break open the stores' ATMS and steal thousands of dollars.

Police say that additional charges against Janey are expected. The string of robberies remain under investigation as detectives look to identify and locate additional suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree or Janey's whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2830.

