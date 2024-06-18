Brandyn Green has been apprehended after being caught with an estimated $1 million on his property in Oxon Hill, and now investigators are attempting to find their proper owners.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, late last week, a warrant was executed at a property in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road following an extensive investigation into the thefts of construction equipment, machinery, and other items.

During the seizure, police recovered 13 stolen skid steers, two excavators, numerous trailers and building equipment.

Efforts to now locate their proper owners are underway.

Green was charged with theft scheme: $100,000 plus and multiple felony theft offenses. Additional charges are pending. Investigators also noted that Green had two open warrants out for his arrest.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have been victimized or has information regarding the thefts can contact detectives in Prince George's County by calling (301) 749-4901

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.