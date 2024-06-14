Overcast 84°

Ronald Canan, Jr. Arrested For Shoplifting From Lowe's In VA

A Maryland man who was already wanted in multiple jurisdictions crossed state lines into Virginia and is behind bars after being busted by police in Loudoun County on Thursday afternoon, police say.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Laurel resident Ronald Canan, Jr. 41, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is facing new charges in Leesburg after being caught attempting to steal from Lowe's on Russell Branch Parkway SE.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, officers were called to the store to investigate a reported shoplifting incident when Canan walked out of the store with a shopping cart loaded with unpaid merchandise.

Canan attempted to flee on foot, police say, but was taken into custody in the Lowe's parking lot. 

It was later determined that Canan was wanted in multiple jurisdictions both in Virginia and other states, for a variety of offenses.

Canan was charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in Leesburg. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond as of Friday, June 14.

The investigation into Canan is ongoing.

