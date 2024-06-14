Laurel resident Ronald Canan, Jr. 41, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is facing new charges in Leesburg after being caught attempting to steal from Lowe's on Russell Branch Parkway SE.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, officers were called to the store to investigate a reported shoplifting incident when Canan walked out of the store with a shopping cart loaded with unpaid merchandise.

Canan attempted to flee on foot, police say, but was taken into custody in the Lowe's parking lot.

It was later determined that Canan was wanted in multiple jurisdictions both in Virginia and other states, for a variety of offenses.

Canan was charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in Leesburg. He was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond as of Friday, June 14.

The investigation into Canan is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.