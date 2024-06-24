A Few Clouds and Breezy 80°

Springfield Native Tamecka Allen Killed In Beltsville Crash

A Virginia woman has been identified as the person killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Prince George's County that left another person with serious injuries.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal crash.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Springfield resident Tamecka Allen, 41, was killed in a midday three-vehilce crash in Beltsville on Friday that required a second person to be extricated from their vehicle, authorities said on Monday.

Shortly before 2:40 p.m. on June 21, officers were called to the area of Old Gunpowder Road and Sinope Way in Beltsville, where there was a reported crash that left Allen dead and a second person trapped.

Police say that one person was able to be safely removed from a vehicle and was treated to an area hospital with what were described as "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries." 

HazMat crews were also called to the area to help clear a fuel spill.

The crash remains under investigation as of Monday, June 24. 

