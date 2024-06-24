Springfield resident Tamecka Allen, 41, was killed in a midday three-vehilce crash in Beltsville on Friday that required a second person to be extricated from their vehicle, authorities said on Monday.

Shortly before 2:40 p.m. on June 21, officers were called to the area of Old Gunpowder Road and Sinope Way in Beltsville, where there was a reported crash that left Allen dead and a second person trapped.

Police say that one person was able to be safely removed from a vehicle and was treated to an area hospital with what were described as "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

HazMat crews were also called to the area to help clear a fuel spill.

The crash remains under investigation as of Monday, June 24.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.