Violent Night: One Shot, One Killed In Separate Fatal Incidents In Prince George's County

Two people were killed on Saturday, June 10, and other were injured in at least two violent incidents that were reported across the county overnight.

First responders were called at approximately 2:50 a.m. to the 8100 block of 14th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, and upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to an area hospital with what are being described as “serious injuries.”

His condition was not available on Saturday afternoon.

Later, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were back in action at the 4400 block of West Summer Road, where there was a reported stabbing.

Police say that at the scene they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds and trauma to his upper body. He too was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No suspects or motives have been established in either incident, according to police.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.