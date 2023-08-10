Vehicle Stolen From Fire Department Recovered In Prince George's County, Officials Say

On Thursday afternoon, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS officials said that a marked 2011 Chevy Silvarado was taken from the Ritchie Volunteer Fire Department in Capitol Heights.

The truck was reportedly taken early on Thursday morning.

A search was launched for the stolen vehicle, and the department reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 that it was found by a Capitol Heights resident parked on a neighborhood street.

The truck is now being processed by the Prince George's County Police Department as they look to identify whomever was responsible for the theft.

It remains under investigation.

