Upper Marlboro Native, NFL Rookie Khyree Jackson Killed In Maryland Crash: State Police

The 24-year-old Wise High School graduate was the front seat passenger in a Dodge Charger shortly after 3 a.m. on July 6 when it was involved in a crash in Upper Marlboro.

The Minnesota Vikings later confirmed the grim news of Jackson's death with a statement posted on social media.

Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, both of Upper Marlboro, were confirmed as the other two victims in the crash.

All three starred at Wise High School.

According to investigators, at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, troopers were called to a crash in the northbound lanes of Route 4 and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road where there was a reported crash involving an Infinity Q50 and, a Chevy Impala, and the Charger.

It was determined that the driver of the Infinity - later identified as Cori Clingman - was speeding north on Route 4 when she attempted to change lanes, and struck the other two vehicles.

The Charger went off the right side of the road and struck multiple tree stumps before coming to rest, police say.

Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene. Lytton was rushed to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Clingman and her two passengers were uninjured, as was the driver of the Impala.

According to state police, investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, they added.

Jackson bounced around colleges before settling at Oregon for his final season, where he worked his way up to a fourth-round pick (108th overall) as an all-Pac-12 first-team selection.

Ducks Coach Dan Lanning paid paid tribute to Jackson on social media as news of the fatal crash was released.

"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "I am at a loss for words."

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah added: "as we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally.

"His story was one of resilience," he continued. "He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him.

"Khyree's personality captured every room he was in," the GM concluded. "I'm devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short."

