Upper Marlboro Man Who Shot Three In The Back Sentenced For Premeditated Double Murder

Upper Marlboro native Jalen Browne has been sentenced to more than 67 years in prison after he plotted out a shooting that left Jovan Hill and Tariq Riley dead in July 2021.

According to court documents, in the afternoon of July 25, 2021, Browne disguised himself and walked around to the 100 block of Q Street NW, where he laid in wait to shoot a group of young men who were enjoying an otherwise pleasant summer day.

Using a backpack to catch his shell casings, Browne fired 12 shots in rapid succession at six people, missing three of his targets, but striking Hill 22, Riley, 19, and a third man in the back.

Both Hill and Riley were rushed to area hospitals, where both later died from a single gunshot wound to the back, according to prosecutors.

Browne, 22, was convicted in July by a jury in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia of:

Two counts of first-degree premeditated murder while armed;

Four counts of assault with intent to kill while armed;

Six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a firearm.

No witnesses came forward about the shooting, but officials said that surveillance video and other evidence helped them secure convictions on all counts.

