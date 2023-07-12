Unique Dinosaur 'Bone Bed' Discovered In Prince George's County Park

The Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that they’ve made a colossal discovery at the aptly-named Dinosaur Park in Laurel.

Officials say that paleontologist JP Hodnett uncovered what is being described as the “largest therapod fossil discovered in Eastern North America” during a dig experience program at the park earlier this year.

Additional fossils were also found nearby, they noted, and represent the first dinosaur bone discovered in Maryland in more than 100 years.

According to the Maryland Geological Survey, "dinosaurs inhabited Maryland through much of their 160 million-year history," though they are not believed to have been in the area in abundance.

Fossils at the Dinosaur Park are approximately 115 years old and believed to have pre-dated the Tyrannosaurs rex by millions of years.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.