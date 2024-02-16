Two Teens To Be Charged As Adults In Connection To Toddler's Murder In Langley Park, Police Say

Lewisdale residents Israel Fuentes, Jr., 33, and Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, were previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder for their roles in the death of Jeremy Poou-Caceres on Feb. 8, Daily Voice reported.

The Prince George's Police Department earlier this week released photos of two additional persons of interest in connection with the shooting, which led to the identification and arrest of a 15-year-old Takoma Park male and a 16-year-old Hyattsville male, both of whom have been charged as adults.

The teens were arrested Thursday, Feb. 15 and are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Four suspects have now been arrested in connection with Jeremy’s murder. Meanwhile, more than $7,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the adored toddler’s funeral expenses as of Friday, Feb. 16.

