Two Shot At Potomac High School During Sporting Event, Police Say (Developing)

Two people were reportedly injured at a shooting on Saturday morning at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill during a sporting event involving children.

It was reported at approximately noon on Saturday, June 15.

Police say that the shooter fled, and officers are attempting to track him down.

No additional details were provided by the police.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

