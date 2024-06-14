Two Killed In Triple Shooting At Maryland Car Gathering Remembered By Friends, Family

Officers were called shortly before midnight on June 13 to the 7000 block of Berry Road to investigate a reported shooting at a car gathering in Accokeek, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were later identified as Sheldon Proctor and Patrick Savoy.

While investigating, a spokesperson for the Prince George's County Police Department said that a third man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was listed in stable condition on Friday morning.

This latest shooting comes on the heels of another fatal shooting at a car meet up in Maryland in May.

The shooting remains under investigation. No information about a motive or suspect has been released by the police.

Tributes poured in for Proctor and Savoy following the news of their deaths, both of whom were remembered as a good friend and beloved family member.

"Omg all week I been seeing RIP post, let me tell you tomorrow isn’t promised to no one," another person posted on social media. "Omg my heart is so broken RIP my high school buddy one of Charles County finest mechanic Polo Savoy you will truly be missed."

"May my beloved nephew Polo Savoy, who brought joy to everyone around him with his pure golden heart, rest in peace," another posted.

"Despite the shock of his departure that I am still grappling with, I will do my best to celebrate his life and cherish the memories of the time we shared."

One friend is urging the police to track down whomever is responsible for the triple shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to call detectives from the Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.