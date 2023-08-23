Two Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Cheverly: Police

Shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers were called to the area of Landover Road and 63rd Place in Cheverly to investigate a reported crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, the driver and a passenger of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, while the second driver sped away after the crash.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as the Prince George's County Police Department investigated and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No information about either driver has been released by the police.

