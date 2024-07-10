District resident Akiya Bagley and Walter Plummer, of Suitland, have been been identified and face charges for their role in a double shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 to investigate reports of shots fired in the 7400 block of Towne Park Road.

Upon arrival, they found Roach suffering from a fatal gunshot wound outside, and a second man was also shot. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

It is believed that Roach was shot during a robbery, police say.

Investigators said that detectives determined that more than one person fired guns and multiple people were armed at the scene, where one weapon was recovered in the courtyard area of the property.

Plummer was charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as other related offenses. Bagley was charged with assault, accessory after the fact and additional offenses.

Both are being held in custody without bond.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation as police attempt to locate additional suspects involved in fatal shooting as of Wednesday, July 10.

A GoFundMe on behalf of Roach's family has been started, raising more than $17,000 just days after the shooting as the community rallies around them as they get ready to bury the teen.

Those interested in donating can do so here.

