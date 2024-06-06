Traffic Delayed For Six Miles Following Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Maryland

An alert was issued shortly after 5:45 p.m. on June 6 when first responders were called to the northbound lanes of I-95/495 (Outer Loop/local lanes) near MD-210 (exit 2/Indian Head Highway) where the crash was reported.

All lanes were blocked as of 5:50 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, with delays approaching nearly six miles, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program.

No additional details about the crash have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice or updates.

