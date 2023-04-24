Tow Truck Driver Tracked Down After Crashing Through MD Restaurant During Assault

Josyah Brown, 24, who had been wanted for reckless endangerment since an incident earlier this month, has been apprehended after nearly three weeks on the run, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department on Monday, April 24.

The incident was called in shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at a restaurant in the 2900 block of Colebrooke Drive in Hillcrest Heights, where there was a report of a crash.

According to investigators, Brown assaulted an employee inside the business before getting into his tow truck and driving it directly into the building in an attempt to injure the employee again.

The employee reported minor injuries.

He then fled the scene, though detectives ultimately identified Brown as a suspect, and he was arrested without incident and charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Malicious destruction of property.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 749-5064 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

