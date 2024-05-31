Three People Struck By Gunfire In District Heights Neighborhood: Police (Developing)

Members of the District Heights and Prince George's County Police departments were called to the 6600 block of Atwood Street to investigate a shooting with several people down.

Upon arrival, officers found three suffering from gunshot wounds, all of whom were taken to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

According to reports, a teen girl and two adults were the victims in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No details about the victims or shooter was immediately released by police.

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact the District Heights Police Department by calling (301) 352-1200.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.