Three Men In Custody Months After Fatal Shooting In Prince George's County, Police Say

Riverdale resident Kenneth Gails, 30, Marcus Chapman, 33, and Josue Vasques, 27, both of Hyattsville, have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Jarell Thompson earlier this year.

In March, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 3500 block of 52nd Avenue in Hyattsville, where they found Thompson's body suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation determined that the three knew Thompson and they shot him during a robbery.

Vasques, Chapman, and Gails were all identified as suspects and charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and other offenses.

They're all being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. The murder remains under investigation.

