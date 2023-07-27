Three Accused Of Killing Man At Capitol Heights Hotel Over Spat With His Family Member: Police

Ade Boggs, 18, Te Shear Baxter, 28, and Tequoia Baxter, 32, relatives living in Philadelphia, have been arrest and accused of their roles in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Oxon Hill resident Demetric Martin last weekend.

Officers were called to the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham DC Metro Capital Beltway on Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, where there was reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside the hotel.

Upon arrival, they found Martin outside of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, July 27, the Prince George's County Police Department announced that the three suspects have been arrested.

Investigators say that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between one of Martin's family members and the three. Martin had no known connection to Boggs, or the Baxters.

Both Baxters were arrested at the hotel the day after the shooting and charged with murder and other offenses. Boggs was arrested by local and federal officials on Thursday morning and is being held in Pennsylvania pending his extradition back to Prince George's County to face a murder charge.

The killing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512. or Crime Solvers.

