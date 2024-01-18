Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills, Five Firearms Seized During Drug Bust In Prince George's: Police

The lengthy Gang Unit investigation resulted in the arrest of two men from Maryland, and a third from the District, who were part of a major drug and weapon seizure, the agency announced on Thursday.

Those charged:

Dream Edwards, 26, of Columbia;

Romel Johnson, 22, of Laurel;

Michael Jordan Thompson, 34, of Washington, DC.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at an Avebury Drive residence in Laurel that led to the seizure of four guns, 300 fentanyl pills, and other incriminating contraband.

A second search of two vehicles connected to the suspects led to the recovery of an AK-47, three pounds of marijuana, and 3,000 fentanyl pills.

At the going rate of $40 per pill - the average price each, according to the Addiction Center - the 3,300 fentanyl pills had an estimated street value exceeding $125,000

Edwards and Johnson were charged with multiple counts of firearm and drug-trafficking-related offenses. Thompson was charged with multi drug-related offenses.

They are being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

