Third Person Being Held In NJ For Role In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting: Police

Capitol Heights resident Milton Alarcon-Ruiz, 21, has become the third person to be implicated in the fatal shooting of the Hyattsville resident on Friday, June 16.

Alarcon-Ruiz was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and related charges for his role in the fatality.

Previously, Otoniel Morales, 34, and Edwin Roque Alarcon, 19, both of Seat Pleasant, were charged for their alleged participation in the murder of Galvez Juarez on Friday, June 16.

Officers from the department were called at approximately 11:40 p.m. on late on June 16 to the 900 block of Addison Road South to investigate reports of a man who was unresponsive on the side of the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The investigation led police to identify Morales and Roque Alarcon as suspects implicated in a shooting in the 6600 block of Greg Street in Seat Pleasant after they were involved in a dispute with Juarez.

Morales was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Roque Alarcon was charged with accessory after the fact. Both are being detained pending their next court appearances.

Days later, on Thursday, June 29, police say that Alarcon-Ruiz was also identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody in New Jersey. He is now waiting extradition back to Prince George's County to face the murder charges.

The case remains under investigation.

