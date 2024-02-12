Teens Charged With Murdering 36-Year-Old Man During NYE Capitol Heights Robbery: Police

Bilal Ansariddeen, 18, Bowie, and Kiemontey Jenifer, of Washington, DC, were charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses, Prince George’s County Police said Monday, Feb. 12.

Ansariddeen and Jenifer are accused of shooting Nelson Bonilla-Reyes, 36, of Capitol Heights, who was found wounded from gunfire near the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive around 10:30 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say Ansariddeen and Jenifer shot Bonilla-Reyes during a robbery and did not previously know him.

Ansariddeen is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Jenifer is in custody in Washington, DC, on a no-bond status pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.