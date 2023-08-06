Teen Shot, Facing Charges After Confrontation Over Stolen Car In Glenn Dale: Police

It was a rough afternoon for a Mount Rainer teen, who was shot in the middle of the day on Saturday afternoon, and will now face charges after being caught with a weapon and stolen vehicles that his buddies took off in.

The shooting was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, the 17-year-old suspect was approached by a man in the 9900 block of Marguerita Avenue while he was in a car that had reportedly been stolen from his family members.

Officials noted that the stolen car was reported by the family, advising that it had been taken between Friday night and Saturday morning.

When he was approached, police say that there were three people inside the car, and during the subsequent confrontation, the man shot the 17-year-old.

The man - reportedly a retired police officer - rendered aid to the teen at the scene, while the two others fled in the stolen vehicle. Police then arrived and the teen was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Both the gun used in the shooting and the one concealed by the teenager were recovered by investigators.

Charges for weapons possession and the theft of the stolen car are pending for the teen. No one else involved in the incident had been charged. The investigation is ongoing.

