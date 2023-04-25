Teen Killer In Custody After Gunning Down HS Junior In Cold Blood: Prince George's County PD

Charles Edwards, 27, of Hyattsville, has been identified and charged for his role in the fatal February shooting of 17-year-old Riverdale resident Daiwo Flomo in Landover Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officers from the department were called to the 7200 block of Parkwood Street to investigate reports of a man - later identified as Flomo - inside a car who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the shooting happened at the intersection of Fairwood Road and Parkwood Street, just outside of Landover Hills, though Flomo was able to continue driving until the vehicle crashed on Parkwood Street.

It is alleged that Edwards followed the victim’s vehicle to confront them after they had approached him. While following the victim’s vehicle, Edwards opened fire, striking and killing Flomo.

The two were not known to each other, police investigators noted.

Edwards was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder and several additional offenses. He is being held in custody at the Department of Corrections.

Following Flomo’s death, the teen’s father remembered the Parkdale High School junior as a “promising young boy,” and said that “we will always remember his cute smile and his warmth, his friendship with his siblings but mostly his love for his mom.”

A GoFundMe campaign was arranged for Flomo’s family following his death hat can be found here.

