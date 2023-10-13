Teen Killed In Bowie Crash Remembered For 'Great Smile And Laugh That Lit Up The World'

Every parents' worst nightmare came true in late September when Upper Marlboro native Serenity "Ren" Sellman, 15, and cousin Datreal "Treal" Byers were among four killed crashing into a tree in Prince George's County.

"After long night of worrying and unanswered calls after they were picked up from our home without returning, it became clear that something was wrong as this behavior was uncharacteristic of my daughter," her mother Rose said.

"I checked the news to see if something had happened in the area and learned of the crash. I headed to the police station to find out the gender and ages of the people involved in the crash."

Following the fateful, fatal wreck, friends and neighbors were quick to come to the aid of the Sellman family, raising thousands of dollars in the days following her death.

"We are absolutely devastated by the news and are struggling to come to terms with the shock of losing them at such a young age," her mother added.

"With this unexpected tragedy, we are asking for help to lay my 15-year-old baby girl to rest.

"Ren was a sweet, funny young lady who had a great smile and laugh that lit up the world."

Anyone looking to assist the family can do so by donating here.

