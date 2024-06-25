Officers were called to the 900 block of Lake Overlook Drive in Bowie shortly after 6:30 p.m. on June 24, where there were reports of shots fired in the area with at least one victim down.

Upon arrival, members of the Prince George's County Police Department found 17-year-old Bowie resident Re'Sheed Rice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now working to determine a possible motive and to identify a suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

