Teen Critical, But Stable After Shooting Near Northwestern High School (Updated)

According to Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers, at around 12 p.m. on Jan. 5, three Black men approached a teenager in the 3500 block of Carnaby Street, not far from Northwestern High School, with one producing a handgun and shooting the minor one time.

The teen was treated and rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition on Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, it is believed that the shooting happened after the teen refused to hand over his winter jacket to the group.

Towers described the three men as being Black adults, two of which whom wearing puffy black jackets, and the third was in a red hooded sweatshirt before fleeing the area through a construction zone in the area of the shooting.

The incident led to a temporary lockdown at the school while police investigated. His condition was not immediately available later on Friday afternoon.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

