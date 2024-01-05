Fair 35°

Teen Critical, But Stable After Shooting Near Northwestern High School (Updated)

New details have been released by the Hyattsville Police Department after a teen was shot and hospitalized on Friday afternoon

Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers at the scene of the crime

 Photo Credit: Hyattsville Police Department
The shooting was reported a few blocks from Northwestern High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
According to Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers, at around 12 p.m. on Jan. 5, three Black men approached a teenager in the 3500 block of Carnaby Street, not far from Northwestern High School, with one producing a handgun and shooting the minor one time.

The teen was treated and rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition on Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, it is believed that the shooting happened after the teen refused to hand over his winter jacket to the group.

Towers described the three men as being Black adults, two of which whom wearing puffy black jackets, and the third was in a red hooded sweatshirt before fleeing the area through a construction zone in the area of the shooting.

The incident led to a temporary lockdown at the school while police investigated. His condition was not immediately available later on Friday afternoon.

