Teen Caught With Loaded Gun At Largo High School: Police

A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult after a fight broke out and several students spotted the teen with a gun. The School Resource Officer assigned to the building was notified and the weapon was recovered.

Police say that the student is facing multiple weapons charges that include:

Handgun on a person;

Dangerous weapon on school property;

Loaded handgun on a person.

