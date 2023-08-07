Overcast 79°

Teen Caught With Loaded Gun At Largo High School: Police

An investigation has been launched by police in Prince George's County after a teen was busted bringing a loaded gun to Largo High School, authorities announced on Monday.

A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult after a fight broke out and several students spotted the teen with a gun. The School Resource Officer assigned to the building was notified and the weapon was recovered.

Police say that the student is facing multiple weapons charges that include: 

  • Handgun on a person;
  • Dangerous weapon on school property;
  • Loaded handgun on a person.

