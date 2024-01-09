Teen Accused Of Killing District Man Inside Vehicle In Prince George's County: Police

Harvey Barnes III, of Upper Marlboro, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses, the Prince George’s County Police Department said. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Barnes is accused of fatally shooting Timothy Emmanuel Jones, 37, of Washington, DC on the 900 block of St. Michaels Drive in Bowie around 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Jones was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was just two days shy of his 38th birthday, according to a GoFundMe launched for the grieving family’s expenses.

Investigators say Barnes and Jones had gotten into a dispute prior to the shooting. They also had mutual acquaintances.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.