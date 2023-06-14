Teacher Sought Inappropriate Photos From MS Student In Prince George's County, Police Say

Jose Zuniga Orellana, 33, of Accokeek, a teacher at James Madison Middle School in Upper Marlboro, was taken into custody for allegedly seeking inappropriate photos from a student at the school.

In June, the girl came forward and advised detectives that Orellana allegedly made inappropriate comments to her and requested illicit photos of her, to which she did not comply.

Zuniga was taken into custody without any incident, the department announced on Wednesday, June 14, and he was charged with solicitation of a minor.

No additional victims have come forward, according to the police, but anyone who may have been targeted has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (301) 772-4930.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.