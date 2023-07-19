Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Targeted Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Police (Developing)

A second fatal shooting is under investigation in Prince George's County hours after an armored truck employee at a Forestville coffee shop gunned down a man on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince George's County Police are investigating.
Prince George's County Police are investigating. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Police say that officers were called to the 1200 block of Fairmont Heights Drive shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man - who has not been identified by investigators - suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died on Wednesday.

Detectives said that it is not believed to be a random act and was likely targeted.

No information about a possible motive or shooting suspect has been released by the Prince George's County Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE