Targeted Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Police (Developing)

Police say that officers were called to the 1200 block of Fairmont Heights Drive shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man - who has not been identified by investigators - suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died on Wednesday.

Detectives said that it is not believed to be a random act and was likely targeted.

No information about a possible motive or shooting suspect has been released by the Prince George's County Police Department.

This is a developing story.

