Hyattsville resident Joiker Avila-Avila is facing murder and other charges in connection to the death of Sandeep Gupta, 54, in the Town of Berwyn Heights.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, officers were called to the 8600 block of Cunningham Drive, where Gupta was found inside unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death to be asphyxiation and the manner of death a homicide.

It is believed that Avila-Avila and Gupta knew each other, though the police did not disclose their relationship. The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

Avila-Avila was charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses. He's being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

