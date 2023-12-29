Overcast 44°

Suspect At Large Following Fatal Midday Shooting: Police

Gunshots rang out in a quiet Maryland road on Thursday afternoon, leaving a 37-year-old man dead, officials say.

900 block of Saint Michaels Drive in Bowie

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Timothy Jones was shot and killed in the middle of the day in Maryland, according to a Prince George's County Police spokesperson, prompting a death investigation by the department as they probe the fatal incident.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 to investigate a fatal shooting that was reported in the 900 block of Saint Michaels Drive.

Upon arrival, they found Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries by first responders.

Detectives are now working to determine a motive and suspect for the brazen shooting.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512.

