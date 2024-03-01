Suspect Arrested For Murder Months After Capitol Heights Shooting: Police

Gregory Patterson, 40, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses for the death of Donald Head, Prince George’s County Police said Friday, March 1.

Patterson is accused of shooting Head, both of no fixed address, on the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue around 8:25 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2023. Both men knew each other and were having an argument, police say.

Head was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital shortly after the shooting.

Patterson was arrested with help from the US Marshals Service and taken into custody in Washington DC, where he will remain on a no-bond status awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

