Student Busted With Loaded Gun At Non-Traditional Program School In Cheltenham: Police

The Prince George’s County Police Department launched an investigation on Thursday, May 18, after a student at Non-Traditional Program 9-12 South School in Cheltenham was caught carry a loaded handgun onto campus.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers from the department were advised by Prince George’s Schools security that they recovered a gun from a boy at the school after it fell from his waistband in the gym.

Officials noted that the weapon was an unserialized ghost gun.

The teen will be charged as an adult with:

Handgun on person;

Dangerous weapon on school property;

Possession of a firearm by a minor;

Loaded handgun on a person.

The Non-Traditional Program for grades 9-12 South is a program designed to provide instruction for students in need of an alternative educational setting in grades 9-12, according to the school's website.

"The program affords students the opportunity to earn the grades and/or credits needed to advance to their correct grade level. There is a focus on student engagement, academic interventions and goal development."

No information about the 17-year-old’s initial court appearance has been released by the police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.