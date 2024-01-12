The Prince George's County Animal Shelter is still closed a week after the Animals Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) confirmed a bacterial respiratory infection named "Streptococcus Zooepidemicus," also referred to as Strep Zoo, as the virus that has been impacting animals at the facility.

"Strep Zoo is a bacterium normally found in horses, cattle, and pigs that rarely causes disease," according to the agency. "When this bacterium infects immunocompromised dogs, it may cause pneumonia.

"There is no vaccine for Strep Zoo, and few warning signs. The bacterium has caused outbreaks of fatal pneumonia in shelter dogs worldwide due to the stressed and crowded conditions in shelters."

The facility’s reopening to the public is now contingent on the animals' health and the facility will open its doors 10 days from the last reported new symptomatic animal, officials said.

"The infection is highly contagious and mostly fatal in dogs when not caught early," they added. "The ASFAC recommends that any time a pet shows signs of any illness, it is important to seek veterinary care immediately."

Last week, the agency announced it would be temporarily closing due to the increase in animal illnesses, though specific details were not initially clear.

To help reduce the spread of the disease in the community, officials at the shelter are encouraging pet owners to limit visits to dog parks, doggie daycares, groomers, and other public spaces where pets have dog-to-dog contact.

"As we are seeing an uptick of this disease strike shelters nationwide, we are acting out of an abundance of caution to help stop the spread of this disease,” David Fisher, the Associate Director of the Department of Animal Services said.

“The best place for a dog to be at this time is in a home being watched carefully by their owner.”

